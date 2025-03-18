Open Menu

S. Korea To Promote AI, Future Mobility Solutions At Osaka Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

S. Korea to promote AI, future mobility solutions at Osaka expo

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) South Korea will promote its artificial intelligence (AI) and future mobility solutions at a Japanese exhibition set to open next month, a trade promotion agency said Tuesday.

Expo 2025 Osaka is scheduled to open April 13 on Yumeshima, an artificial island on Osaka Bay, and run for six months under the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

A Korean delegation led by Kang Gyeong-seong, chief executive officer of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), recently visited the Korean exhibition hall at the venue to check on preparations, KOTRA said in a press release.

KOTRA and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy plan to showcase South Korea's future society vision, which incorporates tradition, technologies and cultural content, it said.

In particular, they will focus on promoting AI, renewable energy and future mobility solutions during the six-month exhibition.

The event comes as Korea and Japan celebrate their 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations this year.

"Through the expo, the government will make efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and promote bilateral trade," Kang said.

Recent Stories

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

27 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

29 minutes ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

41 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

56 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

1 hour ago
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

2 hours ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

3 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

3 hours ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

3 hours ago

More Stories From World