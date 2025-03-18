S. Korea to promote AI, future mobility solutions at Osaka expo

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) South Korea will promote its artificial intelligence (AI) and future mobility solutions at a Japanese exhibition set to open next month, a trade promotion agency said Tuesday.

Expo 2025 Osaka is scheduled to open April 13 on Yumeshima, an artificial island on Osaka Bay, and run for six months under the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

A Korean delegation led by Kang Gyeong-seong, chief executive officer of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), recently visited the Korean exhibition hall at the venue to check on preparations, KOTRA said in a press release.

KOTRA and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy plan to showcase South Korea's future society vision, which incorporates tradition, technologies and cultural content, it said.

In particular, they will focus on promoting AI, renewable energy and future mobility solutions during the six-month exhibition.

The event comes as Korea and Japan celebrate their 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations this year.

"Through the expo, the government will make efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and promote bilateral trade," Kang said.