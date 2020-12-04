S. Korea to Reduce Bus, Subway Services in Seoul by 30% at Night Amid COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Seoul authorities said there would be a reduction of bus and subway services by 30 percent after 9 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) to contain the spread of COVID-19, media reported on Friday.

Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup said during a virtual press briefing that the reduction of bus services would start on Saturday and subway services starting Tuesday, according to the Yonhap news agency,

The announcement came after Seoul reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The country uses a five-tier social distancing system, ranging from 1 to 3 with 0.5 increments. Level 2, which includes limitations on public events and facilities, has been in force in Seoul since November 24, .

Last week, the city government reduced bus and subway services by 20 percent after 10 p.m.

To date, South Korea has confirmed 36,332 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 536, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.