UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Reduce Bus, Subway Services In Seoul By 30% At Night Amid COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

S. Korea to Reduce Bus, Subway Services in Seoul by 30% at Night Amid COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Seoul authorities said there would be a reduction of bus and subway services by 30 percent after 9 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) to contain the spread of COVID-19, media reported on Friday.

Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup said during a virtual press briefing that the reduction of bus services would start on Saturday and subway services starting Tuesday, according to the Yonhap news agency,

The announcement came after Seoul reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The country uses a five-tier social distancing system, ranging from 1 to 3 with 0.5 increments. Level 2, which includes limitations on public events and facilities, has been in force in Seoul since November 24, .

Last week, the city government reduced bus and subway services by 20 percent after 10 p.m.

To date, South Korea has confirmed 36,332 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 536, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea November Media From Government P

Recent Stories

Former accountability judge died of cardiac arrest ..

20 minutes ago

Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen's Hodeida ..

24 minutes ago

Mega project of fisheries mobile diagonistic labo ..

25 minutes ago

Tsinghua University establishes institute for AI i ..

25 minutes ago

25 brick kilns shifted on zig-zag technology in Mu ..

25 minutes ago

US' Fauci Apologizes for Criticizing UK's 'Rushed' ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.