S. Korea to remove Japan from export 'white list': finance minister

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :South Korea will remove Japan from its "white list" of trusted trading partners, Seoul's finance minister said Friday, reciprocating just hours after a similar move by Tokyo.

"We will continue making efforts to solve this issue diplomatically," said Hong Nam-ki "but we will also remove Japan from our white list and go through a process to strengthen our export controls".