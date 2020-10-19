S. Korea to Resume Tours of DMZ in November After African Swine Fever Outbreak - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The South Korean authorities will resume tours of the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and other areas of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea in November after they were suspended due to an outbreak of African swine fever, domestic media outlets cited South Korea's Unification Ministry as saying on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The South Korean authorities will resume tours of the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and other areas of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea in November after they were suspended due to an outbreak of African swine fever, domestic media outlets cited South Korea's Unification Ministry as saying on Monday.

"We plan to begin the tours in small groups to ensure safety for the visitors in accordance with the African swine fever situation and measures against COVID-19. We will keep an eye on the situation and gradually increase the number and size of the tours," the ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

South Korean officials did not consult with their counterparts in North Korea before they took the decision to resume the tours, the agency cited the ministry as saying.

A large-scale outbreak of African swine fever was observed in Paju, the South Korean city closest to the North Korean border, in the fall of 2019. Quarantine measures were enforced and more than 150,000 pigs were culled nationwide. No new cases of the disease have been registered in the city since June.