UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Start Vaccination With AstraZeneca Vaccine On February 26 - Health Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:14 PM

S. Korea to Start Vaccination With AstraZeneca Vaccine on February 26 - Health Authority

South Korea will begin vaccinating nursery homes residents and staff as well as, if necessary, frontline medical workers with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine starting February 26, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDC) said on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) South Korea will begin vaccinating nursery homes residents and staff as well as, if necessary, frontline medical workers with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine starting February 26, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDC) said on Tuesday.

It was reported on Monday that, starting February 24, the country's hospitals will receive a shipment of the vaccine for 750,000 people, with at least 2,71 million doses expected to become available in the first quarter of 2021, manufactured by South Korea's SK Bioscience company per the agreement with AstraZeneca. The country's food and drug agency has previously approved the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine while advising caution when giving it to senior citizens, sparking a debate on whether it should be used among elderly patients.

In accordance with the vaccination schedule, both frontline medical workers and people at nursery homes are the first to receive their shots.

Seoul originally planned to vaccinate frontline medical workers with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is expected to arrive in late February from the COVAX Facility. However, if the shipment is delayed, South Korea will use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine instead.

This year, the country hopes to receive a total of 106 million doses from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen and via the COVAX Facility. Talks are also underway for the purchase of another 40 million doses from US company Novavax.

The country's health authorities also stated that they did not rule out purchasing other vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V if the already acquired vaccines were not enough or in case any issues emerged.

Related Topics

Russia Company Seoul South Korea February From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PDM will stage power show in Hyderabad today

9 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific receives seven-star rating on COVID-1 ..

11 minutes ago

Xi calls for deepening China-CEEC customs cooperat ..

41 seconds ago

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

43 seconds ago

Singapore stocks close 0.13 pct higher

44 seconds ago

China-CEEC cooperation supports respective develop ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.