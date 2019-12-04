UrduPoint.com
S. Korea To Support Uzbekistan's Bid To Join WTO

South Korea said Wednesday it plans to support Uzbekistan's bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) in line with its efforts to broaden ties with Central Asia

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :South Korea said Wednesday it plans to support Uzbekistan's bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) in line with its efforts to broaden ties with Central Asia.

Trade officials from the two sides are set to begin a two-day seminar in Tashkent on Thursday to discuss how Asia's No. 4 economy can support Uzbekistan's efforts to join the global trade body.

The two countries vowed to make a joint effort for Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO after holding a summit in November 2017.

"South Korea will utilize its experience, know-how and experts to seek progress in Uzbekistan's efforts to join the WTO," the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

The two countries will also share ideas on how the two countries can expand exchanges and cooperation in 2020.

South Korea has been implementing the New Northern Policy, which centers on expanding economic ties with Central Asian countries and Russia.

