UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Suspend 25% Of Coal Plants To Fight Pollution

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

S. Korea to suspend 25% of coal plants to fight pollution

South Korea will suspend up to a quarter of its coal-fired power plants in the next three months, even as demand for electricity peaks during the bitter winter, as it seeks to tackle air pollution, Seoul said Thursday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korea will suspend up to a quarter of its coal-fired power plants in the next three months, even as demand for electricity peaks during the bitter winter, as it seeks to tackle air pollution, Seoul said Thursday.

The world's 11th largest economy is struggling to address growing public concern over airborne particles and pollutants, known as "fine dust", that have raised public fears of omnipresent environmental harm.

Air pollution is designated as a "social disaster" and many South Koreans blame China, the source of the prevailing winds and the world's biggest polluter, which is more frequently affected by choking bouts of filthy air.

The South is generally poor in resources but still operates 60 coal-fired power stations, which provide over 40 percent of the country's electricity supply.

At least eight and as many 15 will have operations suspended from Sunday until February 29, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

The remaining plants will reduce output to 80 percent of capacity over the period, it said, adding the measures would reduce the sector's fine dust production by up to 44 percent.

But its first priority would be to maintain a "stable power supply".

Electricity demand soars for heating in winter, and is expected to peak in the fourth week of January. At that time stores will be banned from keeping their doors open as an energy-saving measure, the ministry said, with violators fined up to three million won ($2,500).

Related Topics

World Electricity Poor China Fine Seoul South Korea January February Sunday From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Gen Bajwa will remain Army Chief for another six m ..

4 minutes ago

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

5 minutes ago

101 mauzas computerized in Multan zone for E-abaya ..

5 minutes ago

Two Ballistic Missiles Fired by North Korea Flew 2 ..

21 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad held in Sukkur

21 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 50 bln int ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.