S. Korea to Upgrade Fighter Jets, Seek Defense Opportunities in Space by 2024 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) South Korea plans to modernize its fleet of fighter jets within the next five years and seek more defense opportunities in space, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's ministry unveiled its defense strategy plan for the 2020-2024 period.

"Long-range fighter jets will be replaced by new fighter jets. We will enhance capabilities for transportation by air and steadily seek more opportunities for military operations in space," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that it would be gradually replacing F-4 and F-5 fighter jets with F-35A stealth jets, developing South Korea's own KF-X jets, as well as increasing the number of helicopters and patrol aircraft the country had.

As for defense opportunities in space, the ministry said that "because the entire world acknowledges the importance of military operations in space, the Republic of Korea Armed Forces will gradually seek more such opportunities," pointing specifically to reconnaissance and surveillance satellites.

"Additional Aegis-equipped destroyers will be deployed, and a new 3,000-tonne submarine will be built and deployed as well," the ministry added.

According to the ministry, Seoul will continue seeking maritime security and, to that end, will enhance the capabilities of its destroyers and submarines.

South Korea's plan comes in the wake North Korea launching multiple projectiles, which Seoul has classified as ballistic missiles, over the past several weeks.