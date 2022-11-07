S. Korea, UNICEF Discuss Climate Measures to Protect Children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Minister Park Jin and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell have discussed climate cooperation and agreed to take measures against the impact of climate change on children.

"The foreign minister and executive director agreed that the climate crisis is a children's crisis, as it is the future generation that will bear the brunt of the crisis, and decided to seek ways to increase cooperation in minimizing the effects of climate change for children under a specific set of goals," the ministry said in a statement.

The set of measures presupposes protecting children from the crisis by prioritizing them in climate finance, as well as preparing every child "for a changed world, preventing the very worst of the crisis," the statement said.

Park expressed appreciation for the "strong partnership" between South Korea and UNICEF and commended the UN Children's Fund for its key role in distributing COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.