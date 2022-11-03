S. Korea, US Defense Chiefs Agree to Enhance Combined Exercises, Training - Communique

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 11:24 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korea counterpart Lee Jong-sup on Thursday issued a joint communique that they have agreed to enhance military exercises and training after North Korea recently conducted missile test launches.

"The Secretary and Minister concurred on the need to enhance combined exercises and training events to strengthen readiness against DPRK (North Korea) nuclear and missile threats, particularly given the security environment following the DPRK's most recent missile tests," the joint communique said.

