S. Korea, US Discuss Regional Strategy, Biden-Moon Summit - Seoul

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:40 AM

S. Korea, US Discuss Regional Strategy, Biden-Moon Summit - Seoul

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Noh Kyu-duk, and US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sung Kim have discussed in phone talks cooperation in light of Washington's policy review on North Korea, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

"The two sides appreciated continued close cooperation and coordination between the two countries during the U.S. policy review on North Korea, which is in its final stages, and exchanged views on ways for Korea and the U.S. to work together to make progress in achieving complete denuclearization and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a press release.

Additionally, the diplomats agreed to continue consultations at all levels to discuss preparations for holding a successful summit between the US and South Korean leaders in the second half of May, the ministry added.

Steps to develop a coordinated strategy on North Korea were also on the agenda of the officials' latest in-person talks in Seoul last month. The meeting followed the so-called 2+2 talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts, Chung Eui-yong and Suh Wook, as a follow-up to an agreement to pursue a "fully coordinated strategy" on Pyongyang.

