UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea, US Start Annual Command Post Drills In Scaled-Back Mode Amid COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

S. Korea, US Start Annual Command Post Drills in Scaled-Back Mode Amid COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The South Korean and the United States militaries have started their annual Combined Command Post Training (CCPT) computer simulation in an abridged manner due to COVID-12 pandemic, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The CCPT is Seoul and Washington's first major exercise this year, as their springtime drills were canceled over the epidemiological situation.

The two-staged exercise is set to run until August 28. The first part, aimed at training the military to resist a possible invasion by North Korea, will run until Sunday, and the second part will focus on launching a counterattack in response from August 24-28.

The news agency said, citing officials, that the drills were initially set to begin on Sunday but were postponed after a South Korean Army officer who was supposed to participate in the exercises had tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Army Washington Seoul United States North Korea August Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

28 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

1 hour ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

1 hour ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

2 hours ago

FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri La ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.