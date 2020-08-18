S. Korea, US Start Annual Command Post Drills in Scaled-Back Mode Amid COVID-19 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The South Korean and the United States militaries have started their annual Combined Command Post Training (CCPT) computer simulation in an abridged manner due to COVID-12 pandemic, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The CCPT is Seoul and Washington's first major exercise this year, as their springtime drills were canceled over the epidemiological situation.

The two-staged exercise is set to run until August 28. The first part, aimed at training the military to resist a possible invasion by North Korea, will run until Sunday, and the second part will focus on launching a counterattack in response from August 24-28.

The news agency said, citing officials, that the drills were initially set to begin on Sunday but were postponed after a South Korean Army officer who was supposed to participate in the exercises had tested positive for COVID-19.