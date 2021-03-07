UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea, US To Begin 9-Day Abridged Springtime Military Drills On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

S. Korea, US to Begin 9-Day Abridged Springtime Military Drills on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) South Korea and the United States will hold the regular springtime combined military exercise this coming week but reduce the participation and some formats due to COVID-19, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday.

"South Korea and the US decided to conduct the springtime combined exercise from March 8 for nine days, after comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The physical participation of troops and equipment will be "minimized," according to the military.

The main focus of the exercise will be to train the combined readiness posture.

Some of its components will include a computer-simulated command post exercise and a "rehearsal for theater operations under the envisioned future Combined Forces Command."

Because of the coronavirus-related travel limitations on US troops and equipment, the upcoming drills will not include a Full Operational Capability test, which is something that South Korea had asked for but reportedly met the United States' opposition this time. Seoul is eager to have the Full Operational Capability in a bid to fulfill the eligibility criteria for retaking the wartime operational control of its forces from Washington before the end of term of the current administration in May 2022, according to the report.

South Korea and the United States normally hold two large-scale joint drills per year, in the spring and in the summer.

Related Topics

Washington Seoul South Korea United States North Korea March May Sunday Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

14 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

12 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

11 hours ago

Xhaka shocker costs Arsenal, Southampton halt slum ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.