S. Korea, US To Discuss Denuclearization At Biannual Defense Meeting In Seoul - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

S. Korea, US to Discuss Denuclearization at Biannual Defense Meeting in Seoul - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) South Korea and the United States on Thursday began their biannual defense negotiations in Seoul, during which they will discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a number of other security-related issues, the South Korean Defense Ministry said.

The 16th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) will be held through Friday.

"The two sides are to discuss the overall security issues of the two countries, including cooperation for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a lasting peace, the conditions-based transition of the wartime operational control (OPCON) and ways to deepen the future alliance," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Yonhap news Agency.

According to Yonhap, South Korea's delegation is headed by Deputy Defense Minister Chung Suk-hwan, while Heino Klinck, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, leads the representatives of the United States.

Launched in 2011, the KIDD is a comprehensive defense meeting, which allows senior defense officials from the United States and South Korea to supervise and facilitate integration in the areas of defense and security.

