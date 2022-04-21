UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Voices Disappointment As Japan's Prime Minister Visits Controversial Temple

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 04:44 PM

South Korea is disappointed with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni Temple, which is associated with Japanese militarism in Asia, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"The government of the Republic of Korea expresses deep disappointment and regret over the fact that responsible leaders of Japan have once again sent offerings to and paid respects at the Yasukuni Shrine which glorifies Japan's war of aggression and enshrines war criminals," the statement read.

Kishida made the controversial ritual offering earlier on Thursday.

The temple was also visited by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Liberal Democratic Party political chief Sanae Takaichi, according to reports.

The Yasukuni Temple contains commemorative plaques with the Names of 2.5 million soldiers and officers who died fighting for Japan in various wars, including the names of 14 Second World War criminals.

Japanese politicians usually visit the temple three times a year. These visits are sharply criticized by China, South Korea and North Korea, who see this as a revival of Japan's militaristic spirit and imperial ambitions.

