S. Korea Vows Strong Ukraine Ties, Smooth Russia Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday Seoul would keep strong ties with Ukraine and a "smooth" relationship with Russia, while ruling out direct weapon shipments to Kyiv.
As a major arms exporter, Seoul has long been asked by US and European allies to do more to help Kyiv.
But Yoon told reporters that it was his "firm stance" not to provide lethal weapons to countries in conflict.
Yoon said his country was doing its "best to provide humanitarian and reconstruction assistance, in accordance with the spirit of the constitution."
Yoon said his country's ties with Moscow had been strained by what Seoul and ally Washington say are arms shipments from North Korea to Russia, for use in Ukraine.
"North Korea's export of offensive weapons not only supports the illegal waging of war in relation to Ukraine, but also clearly violates UN Security Council sanctions resolutions related to North Korea's nuclear weapons," Yoon said.
But despite tensions with Moscow over purported arms deals with North Korea, Yoon said he would work with Russia.
"Russia is a country with which we have had a good relationship for a long time," he said.
Recent Stories
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike
Brazil flooding death toll reaches 100
Lebanon security source says five killed in Israeli strikes on south
More Stories From World
-
US forges new 'battery belt' in hopes of electric future20 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher30 minutes ago
-
Nuggets' Jokic scoops third NBA Most Valuable Player award30 minutes ago
-
Brazil flooding death toll surpasses 10040 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results7 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table7 hours ago
-
Fiorentina reach Europa Conference League final7 hours ago
-
Fiorentina reach Europa Conference League final8 hours ago
-
Football: Europa Conference League results9 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update9 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results9 hours ago
-
Track cycling star Benjamin Thomas escapes to win Giro 5th stage9 hours ago