Open Menu

S. Korea Vows Strong Ukraine Ties, Smooth Russia Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM

S. Korea vows strong Ukraine ties, smooth Russia relations

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday Seoul would keep strong ties with Ukraine and a "smooth" relationship with Russia, while ruling out direct weapon shipments to Kyiv.

As a major arms exporter, Seoul has long been asked by US and European allies to do more to help Kyiv.

But Yoon told reporters that it was his "firm stance" not to provide lethal weapons to countries in conflict.

Yoon said his country was doing its "best to provide humanitarian and reconstruction assistance, in accordance with the spirit of the constitution."

Yoon said his country's ties with Moscow had been strained by what Seoul and ally Washington say are arms shipments from North Korea to Russia, for use in Ukraine.

"North Korea's export of offensive weapons not only supports the illegal waging of war in relation to Ukraine, but also clearly violates UN Security Council sanctions resolutions related to North Korea's nuclear weapons," Yoon said.

But despite tensions with Moscow over purported arms deals with North Korea, Yoon said he would work with Russia.

"Russia is a country with which we have had a good relationship for a long time," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Seoul North Korea From Best Weapon

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

9 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

9 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

9 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

9 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

9 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

9 hours ago
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

9 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

9 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Soc ..

Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..

9 hours ago
 Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike

Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike

9 hours ago
 Brazil flooding death toll reaches 100

Brazil flooding death toll reaches 100

9 hours ago
 Lebanon security source says five killed in Israel ..

Lebanon security source says five killed in Israeli strikes on south

9 hours ago

More Stories From World