S. Korea Vows Strong Ukraine Ties, Smooth Russia Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday Seoul would keep strong ties with Ukraine and a "smooth" relationship with Russia, while ruling out direct weapon shipments to Kyiv.
As a major arms exporter, Seoul has long been asked by US and European allies to do more to help Kyiv.
But Yoon told reporters that it was his "firm stance" not to provide lethal weapons to countries in conflict.
Yoon said his country was doing its "best to provide humanitarian and reconstruction assistance, in accordance with the spirit of the constitution."
Yoon said his country's ties with Moscow had been strained by what Seoul and ally Washington say are arms shipments from North Korea to Russia, for use in Ukraine.
"North Korea's export of offensive weapons not only supports the illegal waging of war in relation to Ukraine, but also clearly violates UN Security Council sanctions resolutions related to North Korea's nuclear weapons," Yoon said.
But despite tensions with Moscow over purported arms deals with North Korea, Yoon said he would work with Russia.
"Russia is a country with which we have had a good relationship for a long time," he said.
