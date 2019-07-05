UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea, WFP In Final Stage Of Talks On Signing Deal Over Rice Provision Plan To N. Korea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:13 PM

S. Korea, WFP in final stage of talks on signing deal over rice provision plan to N. Korea

South Korea and the World Food Programme (WFP) are in the final stage of discussions on signing an official deal over Seoul's plan to provide rice aid to North Korea through the U.N. food agency, the unification ministry said Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :South Korea and the World Food Programme (WFP) are in the final stage of discussions on signing an official deal over Seoul's plan to provide rice aid to North Korea through the U.N. food agency, the unification ministry said Friday.

Last month, the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs unveiled a plan to provide 50,000 tons of domestically harvested rice to North Korea through the WFP, which will handle its delivery and distribution there. The ministry earlier said that it plans to sign an official contract with the WFP on its aid provision plan this week.

"We are in the final stage of talks with the WFP (on the singing matter)," Kim Eun-han, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing, adding that the government will work hard to complete the signing process as soon as possible.

North Korea is reportedly facing worsening food shortages apparently caused by crushing global sanctions and years of unfavorable weather conditions.

Observers say that an ongoing drought in many parts of North Korea could make things worse for its already strained food supply conditions.

South Korea is pushing to send the food assistance to the North before the lean season starts in September. A ministry official earlier said that Seoul aims to make the first shipment to the North this month.

It marks the first time for South Korea to provide rice to North Korea since 2010, when it sent 5,000 tons to support its efforts to recover from flood damage. It will also be the first time Seoul has sent locally harvested rice to the North through an international agency.

Separately, Seoul earlier donated $8 million to the WFP and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) for their projects in North Korea to support the nutrition of children and pregnant women and address their health problems.

Related Topics

Weather World Flood Drought Seoul South Korea North Korea September Women From Government Million

Recent Stories

A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at the ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Meteor-M 2.2 Meteorological Satellite Lau ..

7 minutes ago

Students Rule Out Hong Kong Leader's Offer to Hold ..

13 minutes ago

Australian business representatives welcome "econo ..

8 minutes ago

37 Cambodian immigrants deported by U.S. arrive in ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.