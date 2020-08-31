S. Korean Ambassador Hopes Seoul, Moscow Will Conclude Talks on Service FTA by End of 2020

South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae told Sputnik that he hoped Seoul and Moscow would be able to complete negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) covering services and investment by the end of 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae told Sputnik that he hoped Seoul and Moscow would be able to complete negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) covering services and investment by the end of 2020.

Last September, South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki told in an interview with Sputnik that he expected Russia and South Korea to complete negotiations on the bilateral free trade agreement in the first half of 2020.

"South Korean and Russian delegations are actively consulting in order to sign the service and investment FTA. Of course, due to the coronavirus we are unable to hold these consultations face-to-face, but despite the coronavirus the two sides have held several consultations in online format. I think that the sides will gradually find common ground on signing the service and investment FTA. I hope that the two sides will be able to complete their talks by the end of this year," Lee said.