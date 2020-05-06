UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Armed Forces Name Next Generation F-35A Fighters 'Freedom Knight'- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

South Korean armed forces have nicknamed their next-generation F35A fighter jets "freedom knight," the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) South Korean armed forces have nicknamed their next-generation F35A fighter jets "freedom knight," the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea has for the first time showcased this model, purchased from the United States, during the country's Armed Forces Day ceremony in October.

"We held a contest among our service members and chose the name after holding a deliberation committee session in December," a military official was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The choice echoes the South Korean air force's hope for next-generation fighters to loyally protect the country's freedom, the official added.

By 2021, South Korea plans to receive 40 F-35A fighters worth $6.1 billion. Eight aircraft were put at the disposal of the country's military and being used at the training stage. As many as 13 fighters took up combat duty by the end of December.

