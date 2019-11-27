S. Korean Assembly Speaker Proposes to Create Fund to Repay Forced Labor Victims - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang proposed a new bill that could potentially resolve the country's ongoing conflict with Tokyo over Japan's wartime forced labor issue, media reported.

The bill calls for the creation of a foundation to be funded by both South Korean and Japanese companies, governments and citizens to distribute 300 billion won ($255,362) as compensation to the South Koreans that were forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II, the South Korean state run Yonhap news outlet said on Wednesday.

The move comes after Seoul decided to postpone last week the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) that it shares with Japan.

Relations between the two Asian countries have been strained since July shortly after a South Korean court ruled that Japanese companies must pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by the Japanese Empire.

Relations worsened further after Japan introduced limitations on the exports of certain raw materials for the South Korean electronics industry. The following month, Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of trading partners with preferential rights.