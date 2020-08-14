S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation in G7 Will Benefit Group - Blue House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have agreed during phone talks that the two nations could help G7 increase its role in the international arena if they joined the group, the South Korean presidential palace said on Friday.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump expressed a wish to hold the next G7 meeting in an extended format, inviting Russian, Australian, South Korean, and Indian leaders to Washington. The president added that he was considering hosting the event after the US presidential election in November.

According to Moon's office, as cited by the national Yonhap news agency, the two leaders believe that the participation of South Korea and Australia in G7 will enhance the group's regional representation and contribute to its response to various global issues in the post-coronavirus era.

During the phone talks, the first since April, the leaders also discussed cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and bilateral relations, the news agency added. In particular, Moon invited Australia to join the International Vaccine Institute, based in Seoul, in bid to boost partnership between the countries in developing and supplying a COVID-19 vaccine.