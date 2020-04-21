UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Authorities See No Signs Of Serious Problems With Kim Jong Un's Health - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

South Korean authorities do not see any signs of problems with the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday amid media speculations that Kim is in grave danger after a surgery

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) South Korean authorities do not see any signs of problems with the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday amid media speculations that Kim is in grave danger after a surgery.

Earlier in the day, South Korean newspaper Daily NK reported, citing a source in North Korea, that Kim was currently undergoing treatment after a cardiovascular procedure. According to the source, Kim is now recovering at his country house located 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Pyongyang. A CNN report followed that cited a US official as saying that Kim was "in grave danger" after a heart surgery.

"There are no unusual signs in North Korea [regarding problems with Kim's health," a South Korean government source told Yonhap.

A spokesperson for the South Korean presidential office also downplayed the CNN report.

"So far, no specific trends have been seen in North Korea. We have nothing to confirm rumors about Kim's health problems," the spokesperson said in a statement.

At the same time, Kim has missed a number of important events in North Korea this month. For example, he was not seen at a ceremony marking the birthday of his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea, on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. This day is one of the most important dates in the country. Kim, however, was seen several days before it at a government meeting.

