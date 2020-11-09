UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Batteries, Solar Panels Rally After Biden Victory

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:25 PM

S. Korean batteries, solar panels rally after Biden victory

Shares of South Korean battery makers and renewable energy suppliers got a fresh boost Monday as investors bet on Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election with clean energy pledges

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Shares of South Korean battery makers and renewable energy suppliers got a fresh boost Monday as investors bet on Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election with clean energy pledges.

Biden's green energy plan includes significant investments in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) and updating government vehicle fleets to EVs to ramp up demand, which is a boon for rechargeable batteries.

"The new U.S. administration's eco-friendly policy is expected to benefit green energy, utility and eco-friendly mobility sectors, giving bullish signals for their shares," Paik Chan-gyu, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, said.

LG Chem Ltd., the world's leading battery maker, gained 1.94 percent to 734,000 won (US$658.95) on the Seoul bourse, the highest level since Sept. 4.

LG Chem, which supplies batteries to Tesla and General Motors, plans to spin off its battery business on Dec. 1.

Its two local rivals also traded bullish in the main KOSPI market.

Samsung SDI Co., Samsung's battery-making unit, jumped 6.81 percent to 533,000, and SK Innovation Co. shot up 10.95 percent to 157,000 won.

LG Chem operates an EV battery plant in Michigan and began constructing its second plant in Ohio earlier this year in a joint venture with American automaker General Motors.

SK Innovation is also building two plants in Georgia, with the first plant currently on track to begin mass-producing EV batteries in 2022.

Renewable energy companies, such as solar cell and hydrogen energy, also advanced on hopes for increased demand in the U.S under the president-elect's ambitious climate plan.

Biden has vowed to bring U.S. emissions down to net zero by 2050, including by bringing emissions from the power industry to net zero by 2035.

Hanwha Solutions Corp., a local solar cell company, soared 8.98 percent to 52,200 won, and Doosan Fuel Cell, a hydrogen energy provider under Doosan Group, rose 1.31 percent to 42,500 won.

Related Topics

Election World Business Company Vehicles Vehicle Seoul Georgia North Korea Samsung Market From Government Industry General Motors Tesla

Recent Stories

US dollar falls to Rs 158. 91

14 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says Looking Forward to Working With ..

5 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 minutes ago

Call for strict adherence to SOPs in fight against ..

5 minutes ago

PTI after coming to power would bring GB at par wi ..

5 minutes ago

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District in A ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.