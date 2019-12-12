UrduPoint.com
S. Korean, Chinese, Japanese Diplomats To Meet In China Ahead Of Top-Level Summit -Reports

Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Senior diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China will hold a trilateral meeting in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Friday, ahead of the trilateral summit between the countries' top officials, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

During the Friday talks, South Korea will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn, China by Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Japan by Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"At their meeting, they will discuss matters related to the preparations for the upcoming summit [of the countries' top officials]," an unnamed official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry told Yonhap.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a trilateral summit in Chengdu on December 24 to focus on the matters of mutual interest, primarily de-escalation of tensions around North Korea.

