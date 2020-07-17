UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Constitution Should Be Amended After Overcoming COVID-19 Crisis - Speaker

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The South Korean constitution does not longer meet realities of the time and should be reformed by the end of the year after overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, National Assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug said at a ceremony marking the 72nd Constitution Day.

The speaker stressed that the constitution should be amended to "protect citizens from waves of changes and open up the future."

"Given the upcoming political schedule, it is high time to reform the constitution before next year. Let's start a thorough discussion on this issue after overcoming the coronavirus crisis," Park said.

According to Park, the current constitution adopted in 1987 was "created in the spirit of struggle for democracy and focuses on the elimination of authoritarianism, direct presidential elections for a five-year term and civil freedoms," and does not meet the requirements of the present time.

"After the coronavirus, the very fundamental concept of the state has changed. Moreover, our economy has grown tenfold compared to 1987, the atmosphere of the current era and the requirements of citizens have also changed significantly," the speaker concluded.

Chung Sye-kyun, the South Korean prime minister, also stressed the need for constitutional changes.

"It is time to start the process of giving shape to the spirit of the constitution in all areas, including the economy, society, culture, work of citizens and the environment, in accordance with the course of a changed era," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

The Constitution of South Korea was adopted on July 17, 1948 and last revised in 1987. Constitution Day is celebrated on July 17 and is considered a national holiday.

