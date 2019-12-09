UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Court Jails 3 Samsung Executives For Destroying Evidence In Fraud Case - Reports

Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:28 PM

A court in Seoul on Monday handed three Samsung executives prison sentences ranging from 18 to 24 months for their role in destroying evidence related to a high profile fraud case, in the latest scandal for the South Korean tech giant, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A court in Seoul on Monday handed three Samsung executives prison sentences ranging from 18 to 24 months for their role in destroying evidence related to a high profile fraud case, in the latest scandal for the South Korean tech giant, national media reported.

A Samsung Electronics vice president who managed finances was sentenced to a two-year jail term and two vice presidents who previously were part of a Samsung Electronics task force were sentenced to one year and six months in incarceration, according to the Yonhap News Agency. These sentences were given for the suspects' role in destroying evidence after Samsung's pharmaceutical company, Samsung BioLogics, used fraudulent means to boost the company's value.

Prosecutors had previously demanded jail terms of between 42 and 48 months for the executives, the news outlet said.

The accusations of fraud arose from a significant change in the market value of Samsung BioLogics in 2015. Prosecutors maintained that the value of the company spiked $3.78 billion, after illegally changing the method used to calculate the value of shares held in another enterprise, Samsung Bioepis.

Prosecutors also claimed that this fraudulent act could have been used to benefit a merger between separate Samsung units. This, prosecutors insisted, could have been a ploy to boost the control of Samsung heir, Lee Jae-yong, within the company.

Lee himself has been a person of interest for Seoul prosecutors, and was found guilty of embezzlement, bribery and perjury in August 2017, serving time in jail. In February 2018, Lee was released on probation, but in September, the Seoul High Court announced that it was reviewing the case once again.

