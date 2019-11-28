UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Court Orders Retrial Of Former President In Intelligence Fund Case - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:45 PM

S. Korean Court Orders Retrial of Former President in Intelligence Fund Case - Reports

The Supreme Court of South Korea ordered on Thursday that former President Park Geun-hye be put on retrial for accepting unlisted funds from the country's intelligence agency, instructing Seoul High Court to reverse previous acquittals on corruption charges, South Korean media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Supreme Court of South Korea ordered on Thursday that former President Park Geun-hye be put on retrial for accepting unlisted funds from the country's intelligence agency, instructing Seoul High Court to reverse previous acquittals on corruption charges, South Korean media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the country's highest court questioned the legality of the appellate court's July decision to reduce Park's jail term in the National Intelligence Service fund scandal from five years to just one.

Apart from reducing the prison sentence, the Seoul High Court had also lowered the former president's fine by 600 million won ($508,800) to 2.

7 billion won and charged her for embezzlement instead of the loss of state fund, the media outlet said.

The news agency added that the length of Park's prison term would increase with the retrial order.

Park was impeached in 2016 due to a political scandal involving her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. Park was charged with forcing major corporations, including Samsung, to donate to foundations controlled by Choi, taking bribes, and forcing companies to sign contracts beneficial for Choi and her associates.

In 2018, Park was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being charged with bribery, coercion, abuse of power and leaking government secrets.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Scandal Jail Fine Seoul South Korea North Korea July 2016 2018 Samsung Media From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

12 minutes ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

12 minutes ago

UK Court Clears Hillsborough Police Commander of M ..

14 minutes ago

Sweden Announces Bid for 2021 OSCE Chairmanship - ..

14 minutes ago

Usman Dar meets stakeholders before soft launch of ..

14 minutes ago

German police offer half a million euro reward for ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.