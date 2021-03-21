UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Court Terminates False Testimony Case Related To Ex-Prime Minister - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:30 PM

S. Korean Court Terminates False Testimony Case Related to Ex-Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) South Korea's Ministry of Justice said Sunday that it would shut down the revision of allegations of false testimony in a bribery case associated with ex-prime minister Han Myeong-sook, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministry's decision comes after a group of senior prosecutors, following a 13-hour Friday meeting, decided to drop the case, the South Korean news agency reported.

Han, who was South Korea's first female prime minister, served in this capacity from 2006 to 2007, and was imprisoned from 2015 to 2017 over accepting bribes in the sum of around 900 million Korean won (approximately $795,000) from a businessman while in office.

However, it emerged last year that the proof given at Han's court hearing in 2011 was faked by the businessman's fellow inmates.

The Supreme Prosecutors Office dismissed the charges last month but Justice Minister Park Beom-kye ordered the the case to be further investigated to see if there was any "unreasonable decision-making" in the process, according to the news agency.

Han refused to accept charges and has claimed innocence since the case started, saying that the charges against her must have been forged as part of political revenge by a conservative government against the former liberal administration of late President Roh Moo-hyun.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister South Korea North Korea Sunday 2017 2015 From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

4 minutes ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

34 minutes ago

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Happiness for all embedded in UAE cul ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.