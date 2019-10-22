(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) A court in Seoul will decide on Wednesday morning whether or not to grant the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office intends to arrest the former minister's spouse, Chung Kyung-sim, who is a university professor, on several charges including the obstruction of business, capital market law violations, and the destruction of evidence.

The investigators have been looking into suspicious investment practices involving her management of an equity fund that gave money to a lamppost switch manufacturer, which then received lucrative government contracts right after her husband became South Korean President Moon Jae-in's aide in 2017.

Chung is also accused of forging a citation from a college president to help her daughter enter medical school and hiding or replacing hard drives with potential evidence.

Her husband, appointed to the justice minister position in August 2019, resigned from office last week amid allegations of corruption.