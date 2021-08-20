S. Korean Defense Chief Calls Computer-Simulated Drills 'Optimal' War Preparation

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The ongoing virtual military drills of South Korea and the United States are the best option for training military personnel for war during pandemic conditions, South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Friday.

"What we are doing is the optimum way of being prepared for a war," he said, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Although it may seem to many observers that the Korean and American troops are simply playing video games, this is not the case, as the computer simulation drills are as realistic as actual situations in war, the minister said.

The opposition has reportedly criticized the computer-simulated drills as being not as effective as live drills, accusing the South Korean government of caring too much about North Korea.

The biannual South Korean-US military exercise has been held virtually with computer simulation and minimum possible interaction among personnel since 2019.

