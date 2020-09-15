S. Korean Defense Ministry Raided Amid Claims Justice Minister Abused Power - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday raided the Defense Ministry amid allegations of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae having abused power to provide her son with an extended leave during his mandatory service in the military, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the news outlet, Choo is suspected of having attained an extended 23-day leave for her son after his knee surgery in 2017, when she was serving as the ruling Democratic Party's chairwoman.

Prosecutors have refused to share details on the raid but they are said to have tried to gather evidence from the ministry's computer servers, which contain recordings of all outside calls to the civil affairs offices, meaning they could have recordings related to potential power abuse.

The minister apologized on Sunday over the allegations while at the same time defending her integrity and saying that the truth will be revealed by the investigation.