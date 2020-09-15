UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Defense Ministry Raided Amid Claims Justice Minister Abused Power - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:56 PM

S. Korean Defense Ministry Raided Amid Claims Justice Minister Abused Power - Reports

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday raided the Defense Ministry amid allegations of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae having abused power to provide her son with an extended leave during his mandatory service in the military, the Yonhap news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday raided the Defense Ministry amid allegations of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae having abused power to provide her son with an extended leave during his mandatory service in the military, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the news outlet, Choo is suspected of having attained an extended 23-day leave for her son after his knee surgery in 2017, when she was serving as the ruling Democratic Party's chairwoman.

Prosecutors have refused to share details on the raid but they are said to have tried to gather evidence from the ministry's computer servers, which contain recordings of all outside calls to the civil affairs offices, meaning they could have recordings related to potential power abuse.

The minister apologized on Sunday over the allegations while at the same time defending her integrity and saying that the truth will be revealed by the investigation.

Related Topics

Same North Korea Sunday 2017 All From Share

Recent Stories

GNA's Head Sarraj Intends to Announce Resignation ..

27 seconds ago

Grumble and grouse over English virus restrictions ..

28 seconds ago

China says Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for pub ..

30 seconds ago

Bosnian Serb war criminal dies of coronavirus

32 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree for municipal co ..

12 minutes ago

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.