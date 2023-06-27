S. Korean Defense Ministry to Create Drone Operations Command - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The South Korean Defense Ministry on Tuesday decided to establish a drone operations command to strengthen the country's security amid tensions in the region with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The relevant decree was approved by the government last Tuesday and signed by the president, the report said, adding that the operation of the command was due to be launched in September.

"The ministry expects the drone operations command to carry out strategic and operational missions systematically and efficiently in joint battlefield domains by utilizing drones and becoming the leading unit in the combat development of drone operations," the South Korean Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The command will respond to threats posed by North Korea's drones, as well as conduct surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations and psychological and electromagnetic warfare, the report read.

In late December 2023, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that five drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. Four small drones flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan area, including Seoul.

Earlier in June 2023, Yonhap reported, citing a source, that the South Korean military had also adopted an aggressive counter-drone operational principle under which Seoul could send 10 or more of its drones to North Korea if a North Korean drone entered South Korea.