Open Menu

S. Korean Defense Ministry To Create Drone Operations Command - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

S. Korean Defense Ministry to Create Drone Operations Command - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The South Korean Defense Ministry on Tuesday decided to establish a drone operations command to strengthen the country's security amid tensions in the region with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The relevant decree was approved by the government last Tuesday and signed by the president, the report said, adding that the operation of the command was due to be launched in September.

"The ministry expects the drone operations command to carry out strategic and operational missions systematically and efficiently in joint battlefield domains by utilizing drones and becoming the leading unit in the combat development of drone operations," the South Korean Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The command will respond to threats posed by North Korea's drones, as well as conduct surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations and psychological and electromagnetic warfare, the report read.

In late December 2023, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that five drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. Four small drones flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan area, including Seoul.

Earlier in June 2023, Yonhap reported, citing a source, that the South Korean military had also adopted an aggressive counter-drone operational principle under which Seoul could send 10 or more of its drones to North Korea if a North Korean drone entered South Korea.

Related Topics

Drone Seoul South Korea North Korea June September December Border Government

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

20 minutes ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

21 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

36 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

1 hour ago
Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

2 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

3 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From World