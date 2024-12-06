Open Menu

S. Korean Democracy Faces 'most Critical Moment', Opposition Leader Tells AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Lawmakers camping out in parliament, hundreds of thousands of protestors expected outside, a landmark vote to impeach the president over martial law -- South Korean democracy faces its "most critical moment", opposition leader Lee Jae-myung told AFP Friday.

The country could have a new interim leader as soon as Saturday night if the impeachment motion set for 7 pm (1000 GMT) succeeds in removing wildly unpopular President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his bid to impose martial law on the democratic South.

Until Yoon is impeached, there remains a risk he may try to subvert civilian rule again, Lee said, warning that the country in turmoil was vulnerable to "another martial law attempt".

"With the impeachment vote set for tomorrow, the hours leading up to it are extremely precarious," Lee told AFP at the National Assembly, where he and his party's lawmakers have been camped out for days, sleeping in their offices and not daring to leave the compound.

"Tonight will be the most critical moment" Lee said, with his MPs planning to all sleep in the main debating chamber, with buses parked on the lawn outside to block helicopters from landing, as happened on Tuesday night.

"People might believe the military and police would hesitate to support a second attempt, but Yoon could exploit loopholes to give it another try," Lee said.

Lee's Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the 300-member parliament, has instructed all of its 170 lawmakers to stay inside the main building until the impeachment vote.

This unprecedented "sleep-in" follows revelations that the soldiers who stormed the National Assembly Tuesday had orders to arrest and detain lawmakers, including Lee, top army officials have said.

One of the key reasons the "absurd and dangerous coup" attempt failed, Lee said, was because of the bravery of ordinary South Koreans.

It was "thanks to citizens who blocked armoured vehicles by sitting in the streets and to parliamentary staff and lawmakers who put their lives on the line," he said, using office furniture to fend off heavily armed troops and giving MPs enough time to vote.

