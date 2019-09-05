S. Korean Deputy Prime Minister Hopes Moscow, Seoul to Expand FTA to Commodities

(@imziishan)

South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki expressed hope that Russia and South Korea would be able to expand the bilateral free trade agreement from services and investment to commodities in order to increase the bilateral trade

"We need to conclude a free trade agreement that would include commodities for the radical development of trade between our countries. In this regard, I want to note that in June, we began negotiations on a free trade agreement in the field of services and investments. I am very happy about that. Therefore, I hope to continue this discussion until the free trade agreement, including goods, is reached," Hong told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

According to Hong, who heads the South Korean delegation at EEF, the free trade agreement would lead to the opening of service markets and the creation of favorable investment conditions, as well as to the expansion of trade.

The fifth EEF began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in Vladivostok. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.