S. Korean Envoy To US Hopes GSOMIA Extension To Boost Seoul's Cooperation With Washington

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) South Korean Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck expressed hope that Seoul's decision to temporarily suspend the revocation of a military information-sharing pact with Japan would help bolster its ties with Washington.

Last week, Seoul decided to postpone the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which is said it would withdraw from in late August. Washington welcomed Seoul's move on Friday as it has been trying to promote trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo against the common threat of North Korea and China.

"This incident resulted in the strengthening of trust and communication between South Korea and the US, so I hope [the two sides] will apply this foundation to defense cost-sharing negotiations, coordination on the North Korean nuclear issue and strengthening regional cooperation," Lee said during a briefing, as cited by the South Korea's state-run Yonhap news outlet.

The envoy added that he believed the US had played a constructive role in  the GSOMIA discussions and positively affected Seoul and Tokyo agreeing to extend the pact.

Relations between the two Asian countries have been strained since July shortly after a South Korean court ruled that Japanese companies must pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by the Japanese Empire.

Relations worsened further after Japan introduced limitations on the exports of certain raw materials for the South Korean electronics industry. The following month, Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of trading partners with preferential rights.

