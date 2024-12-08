Open Menu

S. Korean Ex-defence Minister Arrested After Martial Law Fiasco: Media

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM

S. Korean ex-defence minister arrested after martial law fiasco: media

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) South Korea's former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun has been arrested over his role in a martial law declaration that plunged the country into turmoil, local media reported Sunday.

Kim had already resigned after the brief imposition of martial law late Tuesday by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which saw soldiers and helicopters sent to parliament.

Yoon was forced to rescind the order hours later and parliament voted down his decree.

Kim had already been slapped with a travel ban.

Police have launched an investigation into Yoon and others for alleged insurrection.

The prosecutors' office was not immediately available for comment on Kim's arrest, reported by the Yonhap news agency and other local media outlets Sunday morning.

Late Saturday Yoon survived an impeachment motion in parliament despite huge street protests outside.

Opposition parties proposed the impeachment motion, which needed 200 votes in the 300-member parliament to pass, but a near-total boycott by Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) doomed it to failure.

The PPP said after the vote that it had blocked the impeachment to avoid "severe division and chaos", adding that it would "resolve this crisis in a more orderly and responsible manner".

Party leader Han Dong-hoon said that the party had "effectively obtained" Yoon's promise to step down, and said until this happened he would "be effectively excluded from his duties", leaving the prime minister and party to manage state affairs.

The impeachment outcome disappointed the huge crowds -- numbering 150,000 according to police, one million according to organisers -- demonstrating outside parliament for Yoon's ouster.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Police Martial Law Parliament Vote South Korea Sunday Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

14 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

15 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

15 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

15 hours ago
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

17 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

17 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

18 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

18 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

18 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From World