S. Korean Ex-defence Minister Arrested After Martial Law Fiasco: Media
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) South Korea's former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun has been arrested over his role in a martial law declaration that plunged the country into turmoil, local media reported Sunday.
Kim had already resigned after the brief imposition of martial law late Tuesday by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which saw soldiers and helicopters sent to parliament.
Yoon was forced to rescind the order hours later and parliament voted down his decree.
Kim had already been slapped with a travel ban.
Police have launched an investigation into Yoon and others for alleged insurrection.
The prosecutors' office was not immediately available for comment on Kim's arrest, reported by the Yonhap news agency and other local media outlets Sunday morning.
Late Saturday Yoon survived an impeachment motion in parliament despite huge street protests outside.
Opposition parties proposed the impeachment motion, which needed 200 votes in the 300-member parliament to pass, but a near-total boycott by Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) doomed it to failure.
The PPP said after the vote that it had blocked the impeachment to avoid "severe division and chaos", adding that it would "resolve this crisis in a more orderly and responsible manner".
Party leader Han Dong-hoon said that the party had "effectively obtained" Yoon's promise to step down, and said until this happened he would "be effectively excluded from his duties", leaving the prime minister and party to manage state affairs.
The impeachment outcome disappointed the huge crowds -- numbering 150,000 according to police, one million according to organisers -- demonstrating outside parliament for Yoon's ouster.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Israel army says assisting UN force in 'repelling attack' in Syria4 minutes ago
-
Thousands of pro-EU protesters march on Georgia parliament4 minutes ago
-
Root reaches century as England set NZ mammoth 5834 minutes ago
-
Ghana counts ballots after tight presidential race5 minutes ago
-
Play on! Cuba's enduring love affair with radio soaps5 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift's record-breaking 'Eras' tour set for final show5 minutes ago
-
Melbourne synagogue fire an act of 'terrorism': Australian PM5 minutes ago
-
Syria govt says set up security cordon as rebels advance on Damascus14 minutes ago
-
Man Utd problems deepen as Man City stumble again14 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table15 minutes ago
-
Presidential polls annulled around the world15 minutes ago
-
US announces new $988 mn military aid package for Ukraine15 minutes ago