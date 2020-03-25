UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Fighter Jets Intercept Chinese Warplane That Entered Air Defense Zone - Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

S. Korean Fighter Jets Intercept Chinese Warplane That Entered Air Defense Zone - Military

The South Korean Air Force scrambled fighters to intercept a Chinese warplane that entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), national media reported on Wednesday citing a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The South Korean Air Force scrambled fighters to intercept a Chinese warplane that entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), national media reported on Wednesday citing a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer.

According to the South Korean state-run Yonhap news agency, a Chinese military aircraft believed to be a Y-9 surveillance plane, entered the KADIZ at 10:06 local time (01:06 GMT) near the island of Jeju and remained there for 17 minutes.

"Before the first entry, the Chinese side identified itself as a warplane carrying out normal military operations," a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer said, as quoted by the agency.

The aircraft reportedly entered the South Korean air defense zone once again approximately 90 minutes later, remaining there for roughly 18 minutes, the agency reported.

The South Korean armed forces made "appropriate tactical responses in accordance with the related manual," the agency quoted the officer as saying, adding that fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the Chinese warplane.

Officials registered more than 25 instances of Chinese aircraft entering the KADIZ this past year, the agency reported.

While not constituting a country's airspace, entry into the KADIZ requires foreign military aircraft to make prior notification of any flight plans and to state their intentions in order to prevent accidents.

Relations between China and South Korea soured after Seoul in 2016 agreed to deploy the US-made Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense missile system, although attempts have been made to ease tensions through bilateral dialogue.

In December, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited South Korea for the first time in three years, with Chinese President Xi Jinping's potential visit to Seoul one of the major talking points during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Related Topics

China Visit Jeju Seoul South Korea North Korea December 2016 Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Lockdown for Coronavirus: Flour disappears from lo ..

25 minutes ago

ZHO-UAEU joint project for adaptive behavioural de ..

26 minutes ago

Two Mali soldiers killed in roadside bomb attack

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658: Russian Aut ..

26 minutes ago

Factory watchman found murdered in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.