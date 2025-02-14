Open Menu

S. Korean Footballer Hwang Ui-jo Gets Suspended Jail Term In Sex-video Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

S. Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo gets suspended jail term in sex-video scandal

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) South Korean international footballer Hwang Ui-jo on Friday received a suspended jail term for filming sexual encounters with a woman without her consent, the country's Yonhap news agency said.

The 32-year-old former Premier League forward pleaded guilty in court in October.

"Considering the seriousness of the social harm caused by illegal filming crimes, it is necessary to impose a strict punishment," Judge Lee Yong-je said Friday, according to Yonhap.

"Mr. Hwang filmed sexual intercourse scenes against the will of the victim using his mobile phone on four occasions," the judge added.

The scandal came to light when Hwang's sister-in-law posted private explicit videos of Hwang in an attempt to blackmail him in June 2023.

She is now serving three years in prison for blackmail.

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

28 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

28 minutes ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

47 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

58 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

59 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

1 hour ago
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

2 hours ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

3 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

4 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

4 hours ago

More Stories From World