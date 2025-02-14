S. Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo gets suspended jail term in sex-video scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) South Korean international footballer Hwang Ui-jo on Friday received a suspended jail term for filming sexual encounters with a woman without her consent, the country's Yonhap news agency said.

The 32-year-old former Premier League forward pleaded guilty in court in October.

"Considering the seriousness of the social harm caused by illegal filming crimes, it is necessary to impose a strict punishment," Judge Lee Yong-je said Friday, according to Yonhap.

"Mr. Hwang filmed sexual intercourse scenes against the will of the victim using his mobile phone on four occasions," the judge added.

The scandal came to light when Hwang's sister-in-law posted private explicit videos of Hwang in an attempt to blackmail him in June 2023.

She is now serving three years in prison for blackmail.