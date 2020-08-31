South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Monday reaffirmed her country's intention to work toward lasting peace on the peninsula, emphasizing the importance of North Korean denuclearization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Monday reaffirmed her country's intention to work toward lasting peace on the peninsula, emphasizing the importance of North Korean denuclearization.

"The Korean Peninsula peace process of my government seeks to turn this fragile peace into a permanent peace grounded on a formal peace accord that will replace the armistice ... Getting North Korea to completely denuclearize is an integral part of the process," Kang said at a multilateral cooperation forum, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The foreign minister's remarks come at a low point in both the inter-Korea dialogue and the Washington-Pyongyang nuclear talks. In June, North Korea decided to cut all lines of communication with Seoul.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure, as the United States had come empty-handed.