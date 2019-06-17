UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Foreign Minister, US Secretary Of State Discuss Trump's Planned Visit - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

S. Korean Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Discuss Trump's Planned Visit - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held on Monday a phone conversation, having discussed US President Donald Trump's planned visit to South Korea as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump is going to visit South Korea after the G20 summit that will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.

In the phone conversation, which was held during Kang's visit to Moscow, the top diplomats agreed that Trump's visit to South Korea would be a great opportunity for Seoul and Washington to discuss ways of reaching full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as boosting the bilateral relations, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"Regarding this, the diplomatic authorities of the South and the U.

S. agreed to continue close consultations," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in statement, as quoted by Yonhap.

The parties also discussed the situation in the middle East in light of the recent alleged attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula improved last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in having held three bilateral summits. Kim has also held two meetings with US President Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement last June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions. However, the second Trump-Kim summit held in February ended with no new agreements.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Washington Oman Oil Visit Trump Osaka Seoul South Korea North Korea Middle East Kim Jong February June From Agreement Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

10 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission Science Week to shed light o ..

10 hours ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

10 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.