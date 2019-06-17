TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held on Monday a phone conversation, having discussed US President Donald Trump's planned visit to South Korea as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump is going to visit South Korea after the G20 summit that will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.

In the phone conversation, which was held during Kang's visit to Moscow, the top diplomats agreed that Trump's visit to South Korea would be a great opportunity for Seoul and Washington to discuss ways of reaching full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as boosting the bilateral relations, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"Regarding this, the diplomatic authorities of the South and the U.

S. agreed to continue close consultations," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in statement, as quoted by Yonhap.

The parties also discussed the situation in the middle East in light of the recent alleged attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula improved last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in having held three bilateral summits. Kim has also held two meetings with US President Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement last June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions. However, the second Trump-Kim summit held in February ended with no new agreements.