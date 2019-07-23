UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Foreign Ministry Says Summons Russian Diplomat Over Alleged Airspace Violation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:03 PM

S. Korean Foreign Ministry Says Summons Russian Diplomat Over Alleged Airspace Violation

The deputy chief of the Russian mission in Seoul, Maxim Volkov, was summoned on Tuesday to the South Korean Foreign Ministry over Russia's alleged violation of the South Korean airspace, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The deputy chief of the Russian mission in Seoul, Maxim Volkov, was summoned on Tuesday to the South Korean Foreign Ministry over Russia's alleged violation of the South Korean airspace, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier in the day that a Russian aircraft had illegally crossed the borders of the South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan. The Russian Defense Ministry refuted the allegations.

"The aide to the [South Korean foreign] minister, Yoon Soon-gu, told the minister counselor of the Russian Embassy in South Korea, Maxim Volkov, that Russian warplane's violation of the South Korean airspace not only damaged the friendship and trust between the countries, but also contradicted international norms," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

Yoon expressed "deep concern" to Volkov, the ministry stressed.

"South Korea called on the Russian side to provide explanation, to apologize and to implement measures for preventing similar incidents," the South Korean Foreign Ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

4 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

20 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas fired from Mazaaq Raat following dome ..

29 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &# ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.