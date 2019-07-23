S. Korean Foreign Ministry Says Summons Russian Diplomat Over Alleged Airspace Violation

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The deputy chief of the Russian mission in Seoul, Maxim Volkov, was summoned on Tuesday to the South Korean Foreign Ministry over Russia's alleged violation of the South Korean airspace, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier in the day that a Russian aircraft had illegally crossed the borders of the South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan. The Russian Defense Ministry refuted the allegations.

"The aide to the [South Korean foreign] minister, Yoon Soon-gu, told the minister counselor of the Russian Embassy in South Korea, Maxim Volkov, that Russian warplane's violation of the South Korean airspace not only damaged the friendship and trust between the countries, but also contradicted international norms," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

Yoon expressed "deep concern" to Volkov, the ministry stressed.

"South Korea called on the Russian side to provide explanation, to apologize and to implement measures for preventing similar incidents," the South Korean Foreign Ministry added.