UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Gov't May Order Compulsory Return To Work Of Striking Truckers - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 11:40 AM

S. Korean Gov't May Order Compulsory Return to Work of Striking Truckers - President

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday warned that Seoul may issue a work start order forcing long distance truckers to return to work amid their ongoing strike to demand an extension of the tariff system for freight transportation, which ensures fair wages for drivers.

The second truck drivers' strike in less than six months kicked off in South Korea on Thursday amid soaring fuel prices. Drivers are calling on the South Korean government to expand the Safe Freight Rate minimum-pay system, which is set to expire at the end of 2022.

"We will not tolerate the acts of taking logistics systems hostage in a crisis situation. If they continue their irresponsible refusal to transport, the government will have no choice but to consider different measures, including issuing an order to return to work," Yoon said in a statement on his official social media.

In June, truckers in South Korea went on strike to protest the abandonment of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System, which was introduced in 2020 and was set to expire at the end of this year with no possibility for renewal. Cargo Truckers Solidarity and the government reached a consensus on the matter, including the continuation and expansion of fuel subsidies in light of rising prices for petroleum and other fuels, as well as a "reasonable" adjustment of transport charges.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy, the strike resulted in significant economic losses worth 1.6 trillion won (about $1.24 billion) for several major spheres of the economy, including the automotive, steel, petrochemical and cement industries.

Related Topics

Protest Social Media Seoul South Korea North Korea May June 2020 Commerce Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

22 minutes ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarte ..

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarter-final

11 hours ago
 Golf: Joburg Open scores

Golf: Joburg Open scores

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.