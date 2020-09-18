UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Gov't, Religious Groups Consider Easing Restrictions On Services - Reports

S. Korean Gov't, Religious Groups Consider Easing Restrictions on Services - Reports

The South Korean authorities and the country's religious community are discussing the possibility of relaxing restrictions on in-person services, which were halted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing officials

The government tightened restriction measures across the country on August 23 over the increasing number of infected people, which was primarily associated with the activities of various religious groups, especially the Protestant church gatherings in Seoul.

According to the media outlet, citing officials, if the religious community and the government agree on the easing plan, around 10-20 percent of almost 25,000 Protestant churches in the capital's metropolitan area would be subject to the lifted restriction starting on Sunday.

The South Korean authorities eased this week the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. The measures, which have been termed Level 2.5, expired on Monday. The government officials said that they would not be extended.

The pandemic threw a wrench in Seoul's relationship with faith groups, as the Christian fringe group Shincheonji became the largest epicenter of the coronavirus outside China. The Church's leader, 88-year-old Lee Man-hee, has been arrested, along with several high-ranking officials accused of falsifying information that impeded coronavirus mitigation measures, among other charges.

South Korea has so far registered over 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 377 fatalities.

