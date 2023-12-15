Open Menu

S. Korean Gov't Sees Signs Of Economic Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

S. Korean gov't sees signs of economic recovery

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) South Korea's government saw signs of economic recovery for the second month in its economic report on Friday due to the manufacturing industry's recovery and the improved employment.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly report, called Green Book, that the economy has gradually shown signs of recovery on the back of the recovery in manufacturing production and export and the enhanced employment.

The ministry noted that the pace of recovery would vary by economic sector amid the slower headline inflation.

It added that uncertainties remained such as geopolitical risks in Europe and the middle East and the possibility of supply chain disruption.

The country's export gained 7.8 percent in November from a year earlier, keeping an upward trend for the second consecutive month.

Production among manufacturers increased 1.2 percent in October on a yearly basis, with semiconductor production jumping 14.7 percent.

The number of jobs expanded 277,000 in November from a year earlier, continuing to grow for the 33rd successive month.

Consumer prices added 3.3 percent in November on a yearly basis after going up 3.8 percent in the previous month.

Related Topics

Europe South Korea Middle East October November From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

1 hour ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

13 hours ago
Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

13 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

13 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

13 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

13 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

13 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World