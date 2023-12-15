SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) South Korea's government saw signs of economic recovery for the second month in its economic report on Friday due to the manufacturing industry's recovery and the improved employment.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly report, called Green Book, that the economy has gradually shown signs of recovery on the back of the recovery in manufacturing production and export and the enhanced employment.

The ministry noted that the pace of recovery would vary by economic sector amid the slower headline inflation.

It added that uncertainties remained such as geopolitical risks in Europe and the middle East and the possibility of supply chain disruption.

The country's export gained 7.8 percent in November from a year earlier, keeping an upward trend for the second consecutive month.

Production among manufacturers increased 1.2 percent in October on a yearly basis, with semiconductor production jumping 14.7 percent.

The number of jobs expanded 277,000 in November from a year earlier, continuing to grow for the 33rd successive month.

Consumer prices added 3.3 percent in November on a yearly basis after going up 3.8 percent in the previous month.