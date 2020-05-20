S. Korean Health Agency Against Using Air Conditioners in Recirculation Mode Amid COVID-19

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Wednesday urged against switching air conditioners to fan mode during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hot weather in South Korea has sparked a debate surrounding the use of air conditioning amid the pandemic. Earlier in the year, the authorities warned against using the devices, saying that they might contribute to the spread of the virus.

"As for air conditioners, given the need to use them ... experts concluded that it is extremely important to let fresh air into the room. Even if you are using an air conditioner, do not turn it on air recirculation mode, but use the cool mode.

That is, the air must come from the street into a room, and each time it must be fresh air," KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong said at a briefing.

The official added that COVID-19 guidelines should be developed for air conditioning and cooling systems.

Earlier in the day, the country updated its coronavirus tally by 32 cases, the highest daily increase in nine days, to 11,110. The death toll stands at 263.

South Korea is gradually loosening its lockdown restrictions, with students recently allowed to return to schools.