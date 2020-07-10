UrduPoint.com
S. Korean, Indian Defense Chiefs Discuss COVID-19, Cybersecurity Over Phone - Reports

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The defense ministers of South Korea and India discussed the coronavirus response and cybersecurity threats in a phone call on Friday, agreeing to boost cooperation, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's defense ministry.

"The two ministers agreed nontraditional security threats, such as epidemics and cyber threats, are a joint task that cannot be resolved by a single country's efforts ... and vowed to strengthen their cooperation," the South Korean ministry said, as quoted by the news agency.

Jeong Kyeong-doo, in particular, informed India's Rajnath Singh about how the armed forces have contributed to the government's COVID-19 response.

Singh commended South Korea's fight against the virus as one of the most effective in the world.

More Stories From World

