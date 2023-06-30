S. Korean, Japanese Finance Ministers Hold Meeting to Forge Closer Ties - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The South Korean and Japanese finance ministers met on Friday in Seoul in order to establish closer cooperation on a wider range of multilateral trade issues, following the thaw in relations, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the country's trade and industry minister.

"Trust between the two nations in the export control field is now fully recovered. South Korea and Japan will be able to expedite the implementation of follow-up measures agreed upon during recent summit talks," Minister Ahn Duk-geun was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Both countries agreed to concentrate on boosting bilateral ties in the steel, energy and advanced fields, as well as the overall economy, Yonhap reported.

The meeting came after Japan reinstated South Korea on its "white list," assigning the country a trusted trading partner status, thus providing Seoul with preferential export treatment effective starting July 21.

South Korea removed Japan from its "white list" in 2019 following a similar move by Tokyo in response to a decision by the South Korean Supreme Court to oblige Japanese companies to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.