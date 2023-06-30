Open Menu

S. Korean, Japanese Finance Ministers Hold Meeting To Forge Closer Ties - Trade Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

S. Korean, Japanese Finance Ministers Hold Meeting to Forge Closer Ties - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The South Korean and Japanese finance ministers met on Friday in Seoul in order to establish closer cooperation on a wider range of multilateral trade issues, following the thaw in relations, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the country's trade and industry minister.

"Trust between the two nations in the export control field is now fully recovered. South Korea and Japan will be able to expedite the implementation of follow-up measures agreed upon during recent summit talks," Minister Ahn Duk-geun was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Both countries agreed to concentrate on boosting bilateral ties in the steel, energy and advanced fields, as well as the overall economy, Yonhap reported.

The meeting came after Japan reinstated South Korea on its "white list," assigning the country a trusted trading partner status, thus providing Seoul with preferential export treatment effective starting July 21.

South Korea removed Japan from its "white list" in 2019 following a similar move by Tokyo in response to a decision by the South Korean Supreme Court to oblige Japanese companies to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea July 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

15 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

16 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

16 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

16 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

19 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

20 hours ago

More Stories From World