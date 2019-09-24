UrduPoint.com
S. Korean, Japanese Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks On UNGA Sidelines On Thursday- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold talks with the newly appointed Japanese foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, for the first time on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

The high-ranking diplomats will discuss the bilateral relationship in light of Tokyo's recent decision to remove Seoul from its list of trading partners with preferential rights, the Yonhap news agency said.

Trade tensions between the two neighbors heightened in early July after Japan canceled preferential treatment for the export of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea, dealing a serious blow to the nation's high-tech industries.

According to Tokyo, the restrictions were caused by the "loss of confidence" in Seoul, as the latter allegedly transferred Japanese technologies to Pyongyang. In August, Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of trading partners.

Seoul, in turn, believes that Tokyo's actions were triggered by a South Korean court's ruling on reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by Japan, a colonial power at the time.

Despite the tensions, both countries strive to improve their relationship by constantly initiating constructive dialogue. On Friday, the two sides held diplomatic talks at the director general level in Tokyo.

