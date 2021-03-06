S. Korean Leader Calls for Aung San Suu Kyi Release, Slams Violence at Protests in Myanmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in condemned on Saturday the violence against the protesters in Myanmar as well as called for the release of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We condemn the violent suppression of protests by the military and the police forces and strongly call for the immediate release of all those detained, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi," Moon wrote in social networks, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

He added that there must be no losses of life during the protests in Myanmar anymore, and wrote hashtags "JusticeForMyanmar" and "StandWithMyanmar" in the post.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. The crackdown on protesters left more than 50 people dead.